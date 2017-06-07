Regular political betting readers will remember with much affection (and well-upholstered bank accounts) the spreadsheet that AndyJS produced for the EU referendum, setting out the expected For 2017, he has prepared a constituency by constituency summary in order of their declaration in 2015, with the 2010 and 2015 tallies for each party.

Using this, we should be able to identify patterns and trends more quickly, given that declarations are likely in practice to be in a fairly similar approximate order this year also. And it is also an informative historical document, showing how in 2015 the Conservative gains were tightly focused. Will their campaign strategy be as effectively targeted this time? We shall know tomorrow evening.

You can access the spreadsheet by clicking here.

Alastair Meeks



