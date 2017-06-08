« Remember how at EURef Newcastle and Sunderland gave us the first pointers as to what was to come
Calamity for May as exit poll shows the Tory majority wiped

June 8th, 2017

I’m not sure Mrs May or hard Brexit can survive this result – But lets wait for the actual results. The exit poll only needs to be slightly wrong for Corbyn to be PM.

TSE


