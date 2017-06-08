Calamity for May as exit poll shows the Tory majority wipedJune 8th, 2017
Blimey. May oversees the wipeout of the Tory majority. Though the 2015 exit poll had the Tories on 316. pic.twitter.com/xlMlVcSwxu
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 8, 2017
Craig Oliver: "This is the biggest gamble a politician has taken for a long time and if the exit poll is right it will have failed."
— Edward Malnick (@edwardmalnick) June 8, 2017
The exit poll only needs to be slightly wrong for Corbyn to be PM,
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 8, 2017
No Theresa May is better than a bad Theresa May
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 8, 2017
I’m not sure Mrs May or hard Brexit can survive this result – But lets wait for the actual results. The exit poll only needs to be slightly wrong for Corbyn to be PM.