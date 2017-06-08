What can we expect from tonight first declarations?

Newcastle East

The 2015 result in Newcastle East now being tipped to be the first seat to declare. Should be easy LAB hold but how will CON do? pic.twitter.com/Fs6bnx27EM — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 8, 2017

Houghton & Sunderland South

GE2015 result from Houghton & Sunderland S also being tipped to be one of the first to declare pic.twitter.com/eFBVpQufuB — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 8, 2017

On June 23rd lat year it was Newcastle which pipped Sunderland from its usual slot as being the first place to declare. It was those two outcomes that for me and many other punters convinced that the LEAVE price – then at more than 2/1 was the value bet.

Tonight it is these two big NE cities which will be trying to be the first to declare with the seats above.

Both are solid LAB and a loss of either would be a huge sensation. But the Tory vote in both could provide a good pointer to how the blues are progressing in Labour’s heartlands. A significant swing in either seat could make the night very worrying for Team Corbyn. Easy holds, though, could ease the concerns.

The exit poll comes out at 10pm. These results should be declared during the follow hour.

Mike Smithson

