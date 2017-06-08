The final poll, Ipsos MORI, has CON lead up 3 to 8% + latest bettingJune 8th, 2017
Headline voting intentions from our final #GE2017 poll for @standardnews https://t.co/fgzdOQg4bZ #infographic #dataviz pic.twitter.com/5b9bhzjHde
— Ipsos MORI (@IpsosMORI) June 8, 2017
Working on the survey that really matters – the exit poll
The exit poll in action – hundreds of Ipsos MORI and GFK pollsters in marginal seats across Britain. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/pLA68ygBMt
— Ben Page, Ipsos MORI (@benatipsosmori) June 8, 2017
The betting sees CON rise curbed but still big majority
LAB seats up above 200 on the spreads
SPIN 203-209 SpreadEx 201-207https://t.co/rSKroIPwt1 …https://t.co/db9uriFhtl
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 8, 2017
CON seats slipping a touch on the spreads
SPIN now 360-366 Spreadex 363-369https://t.co/rSKroIPwt1 …https://t.co/db9uriFhtl
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 8, 2017