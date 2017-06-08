Swindon N worse for the Conservatives than the exit poll. This is all much more fun than I expected… — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) June 8, 2017

Labour up 10 points in Swindon North – which Ed Balls points out wasn't in the top 100 target seats for Jeremy Corbyn — steve hawkes (@steve_hawkes) June 8, 2017

I've been told by Labour Cllr votes being counted in Sheffield Hallam are looking "very good" for Labour. No word yet from Lib Dems #GE2017 — Charlotte Rose (@CharlotteGRose) June 8, 2017

When we said Amber Rudd was probably the next chancellor we meant to say she was in danger of losing her seat. — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 8, 2017

Wise Labour owl says this is the young turning out to oppose Brexit a year late — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) June 8, 2017

Senior Tories think that the tide will turn more in their favour by 3am — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 8, 2017

Lab gain in Kensington & Chelsea now expected, source on ground says.

That's KENSINGTON AND CHELSEA, people.

If only Portillo was still MP. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 8, 2017

