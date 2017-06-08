The Swindon North result presages a very poor night for the ToriesJune 8th, 2017
#GE2017: North Swindon:
Con: 53.6% (+3.3)
Lab: 38.4% (+10.6)
LDem: 3.6% (+0.3)
UKIP: 2.8% (-12.5)
Grn: 1.6% (-1.7)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 8, 2017
Swindon N worse for the Conservatives than the exit poll.
This is all much more fun than I expected…
— Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) June 8, 2017
Labour up 10 points in Swindon North – which Ed Balls points out wasn't in the top 100 target seats for Jeremy Corbyn
— steve hawkes (@steve_hawkes) June 8, 2017
I've been told by Labour Cllr votes being counted in Sheffield Hallam are looking "very good" for Labour. No word yet from Lib Dems #GE2017
— Charlotte Rose (@CharlotteGRose) June 8, 2017
When we said Amber Rudd was probably the next chancellor we meant to say she was in danger of losing her seat.
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 8, 2017
Wise Labour owl says this is the young turning out to oppose Brexit a year late
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) June 8, 2017
Senior Tories think that the tide will turn more in their favour by 3am
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 8, 2017
Lab gain in Kensington & Chelsea now expected, source on ground says.
That's KENSINGTON AND CHELSEA, people.
If only Portillo was still MP.
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 8, 2017