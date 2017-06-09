« I’m struggling to make sense of the results, but if Mrs May doesn’t quit as PM a Tory MP will go all Leo Amery at her very soon
With such a focus on Corbyn’s past with Sinn Féin it is ironic we could have an effective Tory majority thanks to Sinn Féin abstentionism »
h1

Has the 2017 general election killed Scottish nationalism stone dead?

June 9th, 2017

The other major loser tonight looks like being the SNP, I suspect if Indyref2 is dead, then it is down to Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon coming up with a poor strategy since June 23rd.

TSE

Update


Comments by