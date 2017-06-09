Has the 2017 general election killed Scottish nationalism stone dead?June 9th, 2017
REFERENDUM RETHINK? The Herald's Paul Hutcheon cites SNP sources saying #indyref2 is 'dead' https://t.co/biwc7lucWr pic.twitter.com/6ZbdKjcO7s
— STV News (@STVNews) June 9, 2017
#GE2017: West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine:
Con: 47.9% (+19.0)
SNP: 32.5% (-9.1)
Lab: 11.1% (+6.5)
LDem: 8.6% (-12.8) pic.twitter.com/i9XUjYi1yV
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
#GE2017: Edinburgh West:
LDem: 34.3% (+1.2)
SNP: 28.6% (-10.3)
Con: 21.9% (+9.6)
Lab: 14.9% (+3.2)
Ind: 0.3% (+0.3) pic.twitter.com/Izalj0axSD
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
CONSERVATIVE GAIN
Constituency: Stirling#GE2017 live blog: https://t.co/2FsZwH7vMH pic.twitter.com/Tu7In07pHx
— STV News (@STVNews) June 9, 2017
Scottish #GE2017 share of the vote so far
SNP 37.6%
Labour 28.6%
Conservative 27.5%
Liberal Democrats 5.6%https://t.co/f9u84Nc5xW pic.twitter.com/hiMNGK7YdT
— STV News (@STVNews) June 9, 2017
Labour reckon they will finish with seven MPs in Scotland – far in excess of their wildest dreams yesterday morning. #GE2017
— Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) June 9, 2017
Would be pretty ironic if Scotland ends up handing the rest of the UK a Tory government against its will.
— Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) June 9, 2017
The other major loser tonight looks like being the SNP, I suspect if Indyref2 is dead, then it is down to Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon coming up with a poor strategy since June 23rd.
TSE
Update
Salmond filleted as Con Gain his seat. pic.twitter.com/M0wv5EsWYo
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017