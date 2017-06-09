Above the is the chart from Betdata.io of the final 12 hours of betting on an overall majority.

Here we see the immediate impact of the exit poll followed by sentiment turning for a while to the Tories doing it only for the harsh reality of the result to set in.

This is the third general election in succession where ahead of the exit poll punters had it wrong. Before GE2010 the view was the the Tories would win a majority; in 2015 the money was all on a hung parliament and it was not until 3am that the reality set in and last night the exit poll was initially dismissed.

I hope that those PBers who are also gamblers had a profitable GE2017. I certinly did.

Mike Smithson

