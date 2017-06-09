If you’re not mentally prepared for Corbyn as Prime Minister, then you should be.June 9th, 2017
If you're not mentally prepared for Corbyn as PM after the election then you should be. pic.twitter.com/x2cwzjnDPh
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
So far this is utter vindication for Corbyn's approach to article 50
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
Labour HOLD Wrexham.
Tories were hoping to take this. pic.twitter.com/cOfRzPxNIX
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
#GE2017: Wrexham:
Lab: 48.9% (+11.7)
Con: 43.7% (+12.0)
PC: 5.0% (-2.6)
LDem: 2.4% (-2.9)
No UKIP.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
Labour HOLD Darlington.
Should have been a Tory gain. pic.twitter.com/y5CpLaCbYz
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 8, 2017
#GE2017: Darlington:
Lab: 50.6% (+7.7)
Con: 43.3% (+8.1)
UKIP: 2.6% (-10.5)
LDem: 2.3% (-2.5)
Grn: 1.2% (-2.3)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 8, 2017
Tight fights in Shipley (Con, Philip Davies) and Putney (Con, Justine Greening).
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 8, 2017
Milton Keynes and Reading in play says George Osborne
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 9, 2017