Reported if Theresa May doesn't get a majority she will step down … it depends by how much … if not a large margin she'll stay for a bit — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) June 9, 2017

With Brexit negotiations starting in 10 days time, Tories will have to go all magic circle/coronation for Theresa May's replacement, — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

Two results that sum up the awfulness of the results in England for the Tories pic.twitter.com/OybdkpjS4W — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

Labour is about to take a seat, Canterbury, that has been Tory for 99 years. Incredible #GE2017 — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 9, 2017

Osborne ally told me last week: "Team May can't accept that George and Dave were right about one or two things". — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) June 9, 2017

I knew Theresa May was defining herself as the antithesis of David Cameron, who knew she'd apply it to general elections too? — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 8, 2017

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh loses too to Tories, – Ruth Davidson the only tory star so far tonight — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 9, 2017

Looking likely Alex Salmond (SNP) will lose his Gordon constituency. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017

