I’m struggling to make sense of the results, but if Mrs May doesn’t quit as PM a Tory MP will go all Leo Amery at her very soonJune 9th, 2017
Reported if Theresa May doesn't get a majority she will step down … it depends by how much … if not a large margin she'll stay for a bit
— Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) June 9, 2017
With Brexit negotiations starting in 10 days time, Tories will have to go all magic circle/coronation for Theresa May's replacement,
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
Two results that sum up the awfulness of the results in England for the Tories pic.twitter.com/OybdkpjS4W
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
Labour is about to take a seat, Canterbury, that has been Tory for 99 years. Incredible #GE2017
— Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 9, 2017
Walsall North: CON gain from LAB #GE2017. Full results: https://t.co/XyPZZkE1tt pic.twitter.com/DDAVfyT3LN
— BBC Election (@bbcelection) June 9, 2017
Osborne ally told me last week: "Team May can't accept that George and Dave were right about one or two things".
— George Eaton (@georgeeaton) June 9, 2017
I knew Theresa May was defining herself as the antithesis of David Cameron, who knew she'd apply it to general elections too?
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 8, 2017
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh loses too to Tories, – Ruth Davidson the only tory star so far tonight
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 9, 2017
Looking likely Alex Salmond (SNP) will lose his Gordon constituency.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017