It looks like Mrs May’s UKIP firewall was as good a defence as the Maginot LineJune 9th, 2017
#GE2017: Bury North:
Lab: 53.6% (+12.5)
Con: 44.5% (+2.5)
LDem: 1.9% (-0.2) pic.twitter.com/skBkQypyHR
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
Labour expecting to take Glasgow North, Cardiff North, Morley & Outwood and Gower.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
Though the blame should be focused on Mrs May and Nick ‘Labour sleeper agent’ Timothy
#GE2017: Battersea:
Lab: 45.9% (+9.1)
Con: 41.5% (-10.8)
LDem: 8.0% (+3.6)
Ind: 2.2% (+2.3)
Grn: 1.6% (-1.7)
UKIP: 0.6% (-2.5)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
Recounts likely in Hastings & Rye and Aberconwy, both Tory.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
Labour GAIN Shipley from Conservative.
Philip Davies OUT. pic.twitter.com/4uHykZAU7S
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017
Stockton South falling to Labour with swing of 5.7% is most significant result of the night. @theresa_may electoral strategy demolished
— Robert Peston (@Peston) June 9, 2017
George Osborne: "Is there a majority in the Commons for leaving the single market? I don't think so." Wow
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 9, 2017
Wallop! Conservative Home says if May gets back to No10 Hill/Timothy must go single market membership back on table. https://t.co/veo2Pdu0FG
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 9, 2017
John McDonnell says Labour will form a government at the first opportunity, even if it is a minority government
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
But will Ruth Davidson be the Tory saviour? So far Con gain Moray, Angus, and Ochil & Perthshire South from the SNP. Angus Robertson loses
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017