Labour expecting to take Glasgow North, Cardiff North, Morley & Outwood and Gower. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017

Though the blame should be focused on Mrs May and Nick ‘Labour sleeper agent’ Timothy

Recounts likely in Hastings & Rye and Aberconwy, both Tory. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017

Labour GAIN Shipley from Conservative.

Philip Davies OUT. pic.twitter.com/4uHykZAU7S — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 9, 2017

Stockton South falling to Labour with swing of 5.7% is most significant result of the night. @theresa_may electoral strategy demolished — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 9, 2017

George Osborne: "Is there a majority in the Commons for leaving the single market? I don't think so." Wow — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 9, 2017

Wallop! Conservative Home says if May gets back to No10 Hill/Timothy must go single market membership back on table. https://t.co/veo2Pdu0FG — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 9, 2017

John McDonnell says Labour will form a government at the first opportunity, even if it is a minority government — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

But will Ruth Davidson be the Tory saviour? So far Con gain Moray, Angus, and Ochil & Perthshire South from the SNP. Angus Robertson loses — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

