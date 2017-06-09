With such a focus on Corbyn’s past with Sinn Féin it is ironic we could have an effective Tory majority thanks to Sinn Féin abstentionismJune 9th, 2017
Close to a majority but no cigar pic.twitter.com/tsftilkvLw
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
George Osborne says we're heading for a caretaker "minority Conservative government" propped up by Northern Ireland's DUP when required.
— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 9, 2017
Here's the state of play at 4.45am. Updates on this absolutely astonishing result here: https://t.co/QQ5BsjoE8E pic.twitter.com/4TVteARlVV
— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 9, 2017
Amber Rudd holds on by 346 votes, she could be PM within hours pic.twitter.com/XZyAh8m6si
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
The Tories were hoping for 1931, instead they got 1923
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
This has to be the worst political campaign in UK history, the Tory targeting in this campaign has been as accurate as an American war film.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017
Tory source on May bus tour: "It was a bus of failure. Every-fucking-where we went we lost."
— Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) June 9, 2017
TSE
ITV reporting that Theresa May is likely to announce her intention to resign and trigger a Conservative leadership contest this morning.
— Reaction (@reactionlife) June 9, 2017
So that's the fourth consecutive Tory PM and every one since 1979 to have their Premiership/destroyed by EC/EU affairs
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017