Close to a majority but no cigar pic.twitter.com/tsftilkvLw — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

George Osborne says we're heading for a caretaker "minority Conservative government" propped up by Northern Ireland's DUP when required. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 9, 2017

Here's the state of play at 4.45am. Updates on this absolutely astonishing result here: https://t.co/QQ5BsjoE8E pic.twitter.com/4TVteARlVV — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 9, 2017

Amber Rudd holds on by 346 votes, she could be PM within hours pic.twitter.com/XZyAh8m6si — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

The Tories were hoping for 1931, instead they got 1923 — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

This has to be the worst political campaign in UK history, the Tory targeting in this campaign has been as accurate as an American war film. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017

Tory source on May bus tour: "It was a bus of failure. Every-fucking-where we went we lost." — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) June 9, 2017

ITV reporting that Theresa May is likely to announce her intention to resign and trigger a Conservative leadership contest this morning. — Reaction (@reactionlife) June 9, 2017

So that's the fourth consecutive Tory PM and every one since 1979 to have their Premiership/destroyed by EC/EU affairs — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2017



