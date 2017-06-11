Watch what Theresa May told George Osborne when she sacked him.

For all future party leaders, I have a bit of advice for you, be nice to the people you meet on the way up, because you’ll eventually meet them on the way down, when you need them the most.

Just watch the video above where George Osborne tells us what Mrs May told him when she sacked him last July. Instead of having a very good and loyal ally, she made a needless enemy. She really is a dead woman walking, the lack of substantial change in the reshuffle confirms it, she is a Prime Minister in office but not in power.

Nemesis really does follow hubris, particularly in the world of politics.

TSE



