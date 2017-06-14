This week’s podcast is split into two parts.

In part one, Keiran chats with Ben Lauderdale from the LSE. Ben was behind the infamous YouGov model which turned out to be so successful. He explains how the model works, what it tells us about the campaign and British politics more generally and where the polling industry goes from here.

In part two, Keiran is joined by Mick Fealty of Slugger O’Toole to discuss what the DUP might want from the Tories and what any potential deal might mean for the future of the Northern Ireland peace process. Mick gives an interesting perspective on why he is worried about the peace process but still remains optimistic for the future of Northern Ireland.

Keiran then finishes by giving his thoughts on the election and the state of play in British politics

LISTEN HERE

Follow this week’s guests here:

@keiranpedley

@benjamin_lauderdale

@mickfealty



