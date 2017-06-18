Infamy, infamy, they’ve all got it in for MayJune 18th, 2017
DAILY TELEGRAPH top story #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jvxea9XB42
— Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 18, 2017
Hammond quietly devastating on the General Election campaign.
— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 18, 2017
Yes, Philip Hammond confirms he is fully qualified as a candidate to succeed May. Can actually answer questions.
— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) June 18, 2017
Pretty clear to me that Hammond fancies his chances as May's successor. Not yet a view shared by his colleagues
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) June 18, 2017
Poor Mrs May, will she even make it as one year as Prime Minister? Meanwhile in Lib Dem news
NEW: Jo Swinson not running for Lib Dem leader – meaning it will very likely be all male shortlist, Cable, Lamb, poss Davey as well.
— Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 18, 2017