Hammond quietly devastating on the General Election campaign. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 18, 2017

Yes, Philip Hammond confirms he is fully qualified as a candidate to succeed May. Can actually answer questions. — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) June 18, 2017

Pretty clear to me that Hammond fancies his chances as May's successor. Not yet a view shared by his colleagues — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) June 18, 2017

Poor Mrs May, will she even make it as one year as Prime Minister? Meanwhile in Lib Dem news

NEW: Jo Swinson not running for Lib Dem leader – meaning it will very likely be all male shortlist, Cable, Lamb, poss Davey as well. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 18, 2017

TSE



