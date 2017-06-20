This morning Ipsos MORI produced their regular analysis of what happened segment by segment at GE2017. The firm has been doing this at every election for many years and it is generally regarded as a leading source ahead of the full BES study.

The most newsworthy element is that the very narrow range of turnout amongst those registered to vote. The young groups saw increases while the oldest one saw a decrease.

It was this that deprived Mrs. May of her majority and has led to the current uncertain political situation. Labour won every age segment up to the 55+ group.

Age is now the big dividing line and if the young ones continue to vote at these or higher levels it will have a big impact.

The full Ipsos MORI report can be found here.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



