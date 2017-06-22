Numbers like this will add to the pressure on the PM

Just two weeks to the minute after we saw the exit poll there’s some sensational new polling from YouGov for the Times. The figures are above. TMay is now trailing Corbyn as best PM.

This could provide the ammunition for those in the Tory party who are said to have been pressing for a new leader following TMay’s GE2017 campaign. The Tories don’t like losers is how she is being portrayed.

In first YouGov poll after calling the general election TMay was leading Corbyn by 54-15% as who would make the best PM. Now Corbyn’s ahead

The news of this latest finding came to the minute exactly two weeks after the stunning exit poll.

Mike Smithson

