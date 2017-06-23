First of all, an explanation of this new method. During the general election campaign I became aware that a lot of people were doing profiles of the wards up for local by-elections and having a look through them all I came to the conclusions that the profiles offered by Andrew Teale were far and away the best, therefore in consultation with Mike, I said that I would list the results of the local by-elections after the results had been published and that Andrew’s profiles would be referenced in those listings (which I believe is the best of both worlds

Andrew Teale’s profiles hosted by Britain Elects.com

Soham North on East Cambridgeshire (Conservative defence)

Result: Conservative 423 (60% -4% on last time), Liberal Democrat 178 (25% +5% on last time), Labour 108 (15% -1% on last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 245 (35%) on a swing of 4.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Yscir on Powys (No candidate stood in 2017, Independent win in 2012)

Result: Conservative 165 (30%, no candidate in 2012), Independent (Davies) 144 (26%), Plaid Cymru 101 (18%, no candidate in 2012), Green Party 80 (14%, no candidate in 2012), Independent (Evans) 62 (11%), Independent (Davies) 2 (0%).

Conservative GAIN from Independent with a majority of 21 (4%)

Total Independent Vote 2017: 208 (37% -14% on 2012)

Winterbourne on South Gloucestershire (Conservative defence)

Result: Conservative 873 (48% +2% on last time), Labour 615 (34% +19% on last time), Liberal Democrat 333 (18% -4% on last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 258 (14%) on a swing of 8.5% from Conservative to Labour

Yarm on Stockton on Tees (Conservative defence)

Result: Conservative 1,179 (51% +4% on last time), Independent 677 (29%, -4% on last time standing as a local Independent), Labour 394 (17% -3% on last time), Liberal Democrat 73 (3%, no candidate last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 502 (22%) on a swing of 4% from Independent to Conservative

Nether Edge and Sharrow on Sheffield (Labour defence)

Result: Labour 2,641 (45% +7% on last time), Green Party 2,509 (43% +9% on last time), Liberal Democrat 722 (12% -3% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 132 (2%) on a swing of 1% from Labour to Green Party

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



