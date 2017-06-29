Turns out the Queen’s Speech has caused more problems for Jeremy Corbyn than Theresa MayJune 29th, 2017
Labour sources now say three frontbenchers sacked for defying whip – Ruth Cadbury, Catherine West and Andy Slaughter
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 29, 2017
Daniel Zeichner resigned before the vote – four holes on Labour front bench on what should have been bad day for Tories
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 29, 2017
Senior Labour figure, not Corbynite, says 'disappointed' Umuna put down amendment cos politically 'unecessary' to force labour split today
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 29, 2017
Top trolling from Farage. pic.twitter.com/Cu317xThm2
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 29, 2017
How Labour get away with pretending that its Brexit is softer than the Tory Brexit is one of the wonders of our agehttps://t.co/i0ILYQiFE9
— Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) June 29, 2017
Corbyn 1983-2015 – "I'll vote the way I want to vote"
Corbyn 2017 – "one strike and you're out"
— David Ross (@RossFootball) June 29, 2017
I reckon Corbo Glasto super fans won't actually care about this Brexit vote too much tbh. Suspect their adoration is bigger than Brexit.
— Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) June 29, 2017