Dawdon on Durham (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 693 (52% +6% on May 2017), Independent 633 (48%, no candidate in May 2017)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 60 (4%)

Hedge End and Grange Park on Eastleigh (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Liberal Democrat 668 (56% +14% on last time), Conservative 316 (27% +4% on last time), Labour 144 (12% +7% on last time), Green Party 41 (3%, no candidate last time), United Kingdom Independence Party 14 (1% -29% on last time)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 352 (29%) on a swing of 5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

William Morris on Waltham Forest (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 1,923 (68% +11% on 2014), Green Party 524 (19% +2% on 2014), Conservative 365 (13% +6% on 2014)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 1,399 (49%) on a swing of 4.5% from Green to Labour

Derby on West Lancashire (Con defence)

Result: Our West Lancashire 705 (42%, no candidate last time), Labour 596 (36% +1% on last time), Conservative 362 (22% -28% on last time)

Our West Lancashire GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 109 (6%) on a notional swing of 20.5% from Labour to Our West Lancashire (Actual notional swing: 35% from Con to OWL)

June 2017 Monthly Summary (post General Election)

Labour 7,114 votes (39% +10% on last time) winning 3 seats (unchanged on last time)

Conservatives 3,683 votes (20% -7% on last time) winning 4 seats (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 3,154 votes (17% +6% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Liberal Democrats 1,974 votes (11% -3% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Independent Candidates 1,454 votes (8% +6% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Local Independents 767 votes (4% -4% on last time) winning 1 seat (+1 seat on last time)

Plaid Cymru 101 votes (1% +1% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 14 votes (0% -7% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Other Parties 2 votes (0% -1% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Labour lead of 3,431 votes (19%) on a swing of 8.5% from Conservative to Labour

Compiled By Harry Hayfield



