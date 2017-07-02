Iff this @Survation poll with a 9% lead for Remain turns out not to be an outlier but the start of a trend, what will this mean for Brexit? pic.twitter.com/dMxkLBfhwW — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 2, 2017

No one but no one knows what is going to happen in two years' time. But it is going to be the reckoning: @adamboultonSKY Sunday Times £ pic.twitter.com/0N5IlA3h6V — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) July 2, 2017

If the @Survation polling on Brexit turns out to be the harbinger of BRegret then you might fancy the 4/1 @LadPolitics are offering. pic.twitter.com/vbUm5epfzM — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 2, 2017

For the time being I’m not taking the 4/1, it is one poll, and we’re leaving unless a looming economic Armageddon because of Brexit might change the mind of voters, but then again I thought the economy would win it for Remain in June 2016.

TSE



