Jeremy Hunt snapped flashing briefing notes that warn hard Brexit means doctors 'fleeing' UKhttps://t.co/UwKamIiiVz pic.twitter.com/oOdhm2f4qq — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) July 4, 2017

FT BREXIT LEAD: Top ministers push to keep EU pharma ties #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/sHdlis5Ntr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2017

.@Jeremy_Hunt clearly on Brexit manouevres: today's @FT letter and now an 'accidental' flash of doc in Downing St #sensiblebrexit — James Chapman (@jameschappers) July 4, 2017

Why I’ve taken the 100/1 on Jeremy Hunt to be Theresa May’s successor.

I’ve noted before winning Tory leadership contests are often about who you aren’t, rather than who you aren’t, and I can see Jeremy Hunt being the stop Boris/Hammond/Fox et al candidate. Another thing that might help Hunt is that he was very much an example of Cameron’s detoxification project, I suspect he’ll try and continue to build on Cameron’s legacy, which will appeal to many MPs who are worried the Tories are regaining their ‘nasty party’ title.

As James Chapman, who was up to quite recently working for the Brexit Secretary, David Davis, and also served as aide to George Osborne observes Hunt is a man on manoeuvres, these two events today confirm it, being photographed like that was no accident.

Several PB’s most esteemed gamblers think Jeremy Hunt’s legacy from his so far near five year stint as Health Secretary is a bar to him becoming Prime Minister and I agree to them to an extent, however at 100/1 he represents the potential for a good trading bet at least.

The other observation of the wider cabinet is that Mrs May’s authority is weakened to such an extent that her ministers can go rogue so publicly, especially into the areas that aren’t part of their portfolios, such as ministers intervening on Treasury matters, I really can’t see her lasting much longer if this continues.

