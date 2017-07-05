On this week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast Keiran is joined by Habib Butt and Leo Barasi to discuss the latest polling news and analysis of the week.

Key topics discussed this week include:

1) What the polls tell us about the state of the parties

2) Who the voters think would make the best PM and what the numbers mean

3) Exclusive Polling Matters / Opinium numbers on why people voted as they did in June and whether Corbyn is ready to be PM or not

4) How Remainers and Brextiers like their steak

Listen to this week’s episode below

Follow this week’s guests:

@keiranpedley

@leobarasi

@tseofpb



