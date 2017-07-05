Gosh. Look how far Boris Johnson is down the ranking for Tory activists pic.twitter.com/ZpaDVZvczP — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) July 4, 2017

ConservativeHome have released their latest cabinet league table based on the votes of readers of Tory members on ConHome. Whilst the most eye catching thing might be Mrs May’s spectacular record breaking fall from grace, for me it is the score achieved by Boris.

With the seriousness of Brexit in both securing a good deal and the post Brexit environment I suspect this poll is a reflection that is a time for serious politicians and not a court jester, so for the second consecutive Tory leadership market I’ve been laying Boris Johnson.

It speaks volumes about the pickle the Tory party finds itself in when the best rated politician in this isn’t even a Tory MP, but the results in Scotland on June 8th were the only high point for the Tories, which was down to Ruth Davidson so that is reflected in these ConHome findings.

I know I’m not the only Tory who somehow hopes Ruth Davidson becomes an MP before the next Tory leadership election but I suspect she sees her role for the next few years as ensuring Scottish Nationalism really is killed stone dead and that can only be achieved in Holyrood and not Westminster.

TSE



