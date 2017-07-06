I've been amazed by how pessimistic Brexiteers have now become. Most ardent Leaver I know texted today: "We've (they've) blown it". https://t.co/4ANiqlat1x — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) July 5, 2017

"I am beginning to hear talk in some quarters that Brexit may not actually happen" reports @nicholaswatt #newsnight pic.twitter.com/GveKN7XvkP — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 5, 2017

Feels like a co-ordinated push on Brexit today from sceptics. Barnier. Hague. More coming later. Do Brexiteers think they are facing a coup? — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) July 6, 2017

When even the political editor of the Leave supporting Sun newspaper is coming out with info like that then we should take notice. What has changed is Mrs May’s disastrous election campaign that was designed to crush the saboteurs ended up emboldening Remainers when she frittered away David Cameron’s majority.

We’re leaving, democracy demands it, but what is now up for discussion is what kind of Leave will we get, but my view when it comes to the betting is to start laying any prominent Leaver in the race to be next Tory leader. My logic is twofold, if the Brexit deal is recoils from the way the referendum was won, then there will be cries of betrayal which will damage the credentials of those contenders.

And well if Brexit does turn out to be sub-optimal, then I don’t fancy their chances of becoming leader, they’ll be tainted with the result, for the first time in decades being a Eurosceptic candidate might be a hindrance with the Tory party.

TSE




