Exclusive: 8 point lead for Labour in first YouGov / Times poll since election..

Lab 46

Con 38 pic.twitter.com/PFe2ktnY3n — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) July 6, 2017

Poll analysis: tonight's numbers make an early election both less and more likely — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) July 6, 2017

?: Angry Tory junior ministers plot to engineer mass resignation coup in bid to oust "horse with broken leg" PM: https://t.co/MZffj7wqY4 — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) July 6, 2017

She must be facing her Leo Amery moment very soon if Labour leads like this become the norm or larger.

Surely the Tory party must realise that Mrs May is re-toxifying the Tory party and making Corbyn as Prime Minister inevitable, she needs to go now if there is going to be a Tory party worth salvaging.

Whilst Mr Corbyn must be feeling very happy, the Tories have portrayed him as an economic illiterate, terrorist sympathising, Trot, and yet he leads by 8%.

TSE



