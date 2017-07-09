William Hill have a few markets up and as is often the case, most of the markets you wish they’d offer the other side of the bet a well.

If I had to choose I’d take the 1/12 on Jeremy Corbyn not to be PM before the 1st of January 2018, I simply can’t see the Tories wanting to call an early election. I can see a scenario where those Tory Leavers who get tumescent at the prospect of a ‘Hard Brexit’ bringing down the government if Mrs May (or her successor) go for a more pragmatic Brexit, however I see that as an infinitesimal chance then I remember last year 84 Tory MPs wanted to make Andrea Leadsom Prime Minister.

The other scenario is where the DUP votes against the Tories in a vote of no confidence which will make Corbyn Prime Minister, given his backstory in Northern Ireland affairs, I can’t see the circumstances in which that happens.

So that’s an 8% return in under 6 months, so out of these bets, this is probably the only decent bet going.

TSE



