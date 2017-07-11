Tony Blair in his pomp would have probably taken a seat like this in a by election but would Corbyn?

Paddy Power have a market up on a theoretical Newton Abbot by election were Ann Marie Morris resign following her use of the n word. I’m not playing this market, I suspect all stakes will become an interest free loan to Paddy Power for nearly six month and I’ve got better things to do with my money.

But given Mrs May’s dire ratings, and the Tories generally being Labour in the polls it is interesting that the Tories are such overwhelming favourites. It would take a 16.7% Con to Lab swing for Labour to gain the seat, in the 1992-1997 Parliament Tony Blair’s Labour party gained the seats of Dudley West and South East Staffordshire in by elections on swings of 29.1% and 22.1% respectively, so gaining seats like Newton Abbot shouldn’t be out of the range of Labour.

TSE



