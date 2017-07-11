Donald Trump Jr. was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before meeting with a Russian lawyer https://t.co/3E0VE2Bhpj — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2017

In the past few days The New York Times have published a story about Donald Trump Jr and his meeting in June 2016 with a ‘Russian government lawyer’ who promised him damaging information about Hillary Clinton. What makes this latest intervention even more interesting is Donald Trump Jr’s response which some have described as ‘This is the dumbest and biggest crime in the history of American politics. There’s not even a close second.’

Trump Senior has managed to deal with damaging stories in the past which observers including myself thought would stop him becoming the GOP nominee let alone the President, so he might be able to survive this latest controversy. One of the reasons I expect him to serve a full term is that even if Trump is impeached by the House, I don’t expect the Senate to convict him because it would need 67 Senators to vote for a conviction, I just can’t see the Democrats picking up that number of seats in 2018 or even close to it, which probably reflects the betting below.

