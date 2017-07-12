Dear @theresa_may, you asked for ideas so I've sent you our manifesto. I hope it helps to “clarify and improve” your policies #ForTheMany pic.twitter.com/mWu1ezlzLQ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 11, 2017

A few days Theresa May asked the other political parties for the their help and ideas, the tweet above is Jeremy Corbyn’s response. I think that’s the response of a man who quite unexpectedly received nearly 13 million votes and 40% of the vote a month ago.

One of my criticisms of Corbyn in the past is that outside of his comfort zone he wasn’t all that confident or persuasive, but he’s clearly learning and adapting although facing a weakened Prime Minister helps.

The worry for the Tories will be that by reaching out to Corbyn, Mrs May is in danger of legitimising Corbyn and negating any future Tory attacks on Corbyn and Labour. A few weeks ago the Tories were portraying Corbyn as an extremist terrorist sympathiser who would turn the United Kingdom into Venezuela, now the Tories are asking him to come up with policies and ideas that the government will try and implement.

This whole episode does confirm that Theresa May is in office but not in power, all thanks to that needless election she called.

TSE



