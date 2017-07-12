On this week’s podcast Keiran is joined once more by US political analyst Jon-Christopher Bua.

Keiran and JC discuss the political fallout in the States following scandalous revelations from emails. However, this time they are not Clinton emails but those of Donald Trump Jr. Keiran and JC also discuss what Corbyn’s surge might mean for US politics in the future and why America doesn’t have universal healthcare even though some polls suggest that the concept is more popular than you might think.

Later in the show, Keiran unveils some exclusive polling from Opinium showing that UK public opinion seems to be steadily edging towards support for a second referendum on EU membership. Opposition to another vote still leads by 7 points (48%-41% against) but this is down from a 19 point deficit in December. There will be more to come on this from Keiran on PB in the coming days but for now you will have to download the podcast to find out more.

Listen to this week’s podcast here:

Follow this week’s guests here:

@keiranpedley

@jcbua



