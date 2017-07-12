Russia revelations send odds of #Trump surviving four years below 50% for the first time in nearly two months. https://t.co/RT5k7lTSiL pic.twitter.com/T7sJJiS0z4 — BetData (@betdatapolitics) July 11, 2017

Following the recent revelations about Donald Trump Jr the betting on Trump serving a full term dipped below 50% for the first time in nearly two months, though at the time of writing at (12.30pm BST) the odds were 50/50.

I’m still backing him to serve a full term for the reasons stated last night, I just can’t see the Democrats coming anywhere near close to having 67 Senators, as would be needed to convict Donald Trump Snr in the Senate nor can I see enough Republican Senators voting to convict either (I’m assuming the Democrats take the House next year, and that they will vote to impeach.)

It will be an amusing irony if Donald Trump’s Presidency were to be ended by a controversy over emails, given the brouhaha over Hillary Clinton’s emails and email server which many felt derailed her campaign to become President.

TSE



