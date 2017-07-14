Ally of David Davis is spreading rumours Boris Johnson slept with Theresa May’s aide during campaign https://t.co/7ltka8PGd8 — Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) July 14, 2017

Massive kudos to @JGForsyth, who reveals Hammond's comments in his Sun column tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZBc0cxKQcS — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) July 14, 2017

It might be time for the Tories to ditch leadership contests and bring back the magic circle.

Rather than focusing on Brexit and other matters of state the Tories are trying to nobble their rivals for the Tory crown, my hunch is that is going to get even uglier and nastier, this is not for the faint of heart.

TSE



