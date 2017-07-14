« Two thirds of Britons want other parties included in the Brexit negotiations
h1

The unofficial Tory leadership contest is getting vicious with all sorts of briefings and smears flying about

July 14th, 2017

It might be time for the Tories to ditch leadership contests and bring back the magic circle.

Rather than focusing on Brexit and other matters of state the Tories are trying to nobble their rivals for the Tory crown, my hunch is that is going to get even uglier and nastier, this is not for the faint of heart.

TSE


Comments by