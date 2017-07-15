Allies of David Davis are claiming that Philip May wants his wife to stand down. May friends say it's a "black ops and untrue". Getting ugly — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017

David Davis branded Boris Johnson "a failure" and "toxic to his own sister" when the met at Spectator party. See Sunday Times — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017

Key Johnson and Davis acolytes threatened to kick each other in the bollocks last week. See my big read on continuing Tory turmoil in STimes — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017

MPs want to approach May and say she has to go by Christmas. In Sunday Tel tomorrow. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 15, 2017

Whilst the briefing against Philip Hammond continues

Philip Hammond can't remember saying public sector workers were "overpaid". Unfortunately a large number of his colleagues can — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017

Remainers crying about the briefing against Hammond might want to invest their hopes in a less tin eared politician — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017

David Davis has 30 MPs backing him as leader – Sunday Telegraph.https://t.co/kvQXjuQuL3 — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 15, 2017

Not really, Andrea Leadsom got 84 MPs last year — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 15, 2017

TSE



