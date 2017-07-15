I think allies of David Davis are overreaching and going to damage their man fatally. This is becoming very uglyJuly 15th, 2017
Allies of David Davis are claiming that Philip May wants his wife to stand down. May friends say it's a "black ops and untrue". Getting ugly
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017
David Davis branded Boris Johnson "a failure" and "toxic to his own sister" when the met at Spectator party. See Sunday Times
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017
Key Johnson and Davis acolytes threatened to kick each other in the bollocks last week. See my big read on continuing Tory turmoil in STimes
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017
MPs want to approach May and say she has to go by Christmas. In Sunday Tel tomorrow.
— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 15, 2017
Whilst the briefing against Philip Hammond continues
Philip Hammond can't remember saying public sector workers were "overpaid". Unfortunately a large number of his colleagues can
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017
Remainers crying about the briefing against Hammond might want to invest their hopes in a less tin eared politician
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 15, 2017
David Davis has 30 MPs backing him as leader – Sunday Telegraph.https://t.co/kvQXjuQuL3
— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 15, 2017
Not really, Andrea Leadsom got 84 MPs last year
— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 15, 2017