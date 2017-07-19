NEW PB/Polling Matters podcast: Jeremy Corbyn is Britain’s most popular politician – but there’s a catch LISTENJuly 19th, 2017
On this week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi discuss exclusive polling from Opinium that looks at how popular a series of frontline British politicians are.
The poll asked a nationally representative sample of UK adults to rate the following politicians on a scale of 0 to 10 on the basis of how favourable they were to them:
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Sadiq Khan
- Yvette Cooper
- Keir Starmer
- Emily Thornberry
- Diane Abbott
- Ed Miliband
- Theresa May
- Boris Johnson
- David Davis
- Phillip Hammond
- Ruth Davidson
- Michael Gove
- Amber Rudd
- Vince Cable
- Nicola Sturgeon
- Arlene Foster
Jeremy Corbyn was the winner – but there’s a catch. Listen to the podcast to find out more.
Keiran and Leo also discuss Tony Blair’s recent Brexit intervention and ask whether he is a help or a hindrance to his cause. You can listen to the show below:
