On this week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi discuss exclusive polling from Opinium that looks at how popular a series of frontline British politicians are.

The poll asked a nationally representative sample of UK adults to rate the following politicians on a scale of 0 to 10 on the basis of how favourable they were to them:

Jeremy Corbyn

Sadiq Khan

Yvette Cooper

Keir Starmer

Emily Thornberry

Diane Abbott

Ed Miliband

Theresa May

Boris Johnson

David Davis

Phillip Hammond

Ruth Davidson

Michael Gove

Amber Rudd

Vince Cable

Nicola Sturgeon

Arlene Foster

Jeremy Corbyn was the winner – but there’s a catch. Listen to the podcast to find out more.

Keiran and Leo also discuss Tony Blair’s recent Brexit intervention and ask whether he is a help or a hindrance to his cause. You can listen to the show below:

