Not a good start for TMay as the Commons breaks up for the summer recess

Seven weeks on from the General Election Ipsos MORI’s new Political Monitor finds that the negative shift in TMay’s personal ratings continues. Her ratings are the worst from the pollser for a Prime Minister in the month after an election. The firm has been polling in the UK since the mid-1970s

One in three (34%) say they are satisfied with her performance as Prime Minister. This is down 9 points from last month (one week prior to election day), and down 22 from April, when she called the election.

Three in five (59%) are dissatisfied with her (up 9 points from last month), leaving her a net satisfaction score of -25. – Jeremy Corbyn meanwhile has seen improvement in his ratings with 44% satisfied with him doing his job (up 5 from June) and 45% dissatisfied (down 5 points) leaving him with a net satisfaction score of -1.

JCorbyn is now more popular amongst his own party supporters than Theresa May is with hers. Three quarters (75%) of Labour supporters are satisfied with Corbyn while one in five (19%) say they are dissatisfied. This compares with just two in three (66%) Conservative supporters who are satisfied with May and 27% who are dissatisfied.

The firm’s first voting intention figures following the election show both main parties neck-and-neck. CONcurrently stand on 41% with LAB on 42% while the LDs are at 9%.

Mike Smithson

