Alston Moor on Eden (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Labour 407 (56%, no candidate last time), Conservative 253 (35% -10% on last time), Independent 57 (8%, no candidate last time), Green Party 13 (2%, no candidate last time) No Liberal Democrat candidate (-55%)

Labour GAIN from Liberal Democrat with a majority of 154 (21%) on a notional swing of 33% from Conservative to Labour

Billingham North on Stockton on Tees (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 719 (40% +5% on last time), Conservative 687 (39% +19% on last time), Local Independent 196 (11% -13% on last time), Liberal Democrat 95 (5%, no candidate last time), Others 80 (5%, no candidates last time) No UKIP candidate (-21%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 32 (1%) on a swing of 7% from Labour to Conservative

St. Michael’s on Knowsley (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 716 (87% +13% on last time), Liberal Democrat 58 (7%, no candidate last time), Green Party 53 (6%, no candidate last time) No Conservative candidate (-8%), No UKIP candidate (-17%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 658 (80%) on a notional swing of 3% from Liberal Democrat to Labour

Leek East on Staffordshire, Moorlands (Con defence)

Result: Labour 505 (45% +26% on last time), Conservative 325 (29% +1% on last time), Independent 219 (20%, no candidate last time), Liberal Democrat 74 (7% +1% on last time) No Local Independent candidate (-21%)

Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 180 (16%) on a swing of 12.5% from Conservative to Labour

Ketton on Rutland (Con defence)

Result: Conservative 459 (69% +13% on last time), Liberal Democrat 208 (31% +4% on last time) No UKIP candidate (-17%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 251 (38%) on a swing of 4.5% from Liberal Democrat to Conservative

Wissendine on Rutland (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Independent 258 (66%, no candidate last time), Conservative 102 (26% -1% on last time), Liberal Democrat 32 (8% -57% on last time) No UKIP candidate (-8%)

Independent GAIN from Liberal Democrat with a majority of 156 (40%) on a notional swing of 33.5% from Conservative to Independent

St. Helier on Merton (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 1,508 (75% +16% on last time), Conservative 318 (16% +1% on last time), Liberal Democrat 98 (5%, -1% on last time), Green Party 61 (3%, no candidate last time), United Kingdom Independence Party 15 (1% -19% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 1,190 (59%) on a swing of 7.5% from Conservative to Labour



