CON members’ polling with Davis ahead, plots to get TMay to quit, and how the Great Repeal Bill could be scupperedJuly 23rd, 2017
The main political stories this Sunday morning
Exclusive: Tory grassroots figures call for Theresa May to consider quitting by Christmas https://t.co/2myHSMcoHT
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 23, 2017
CON members polling: David Davis get most support in battle to succeed Theresa Mayhttps://t.co/nKPYfXgQkk
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 23, 2017
LD and LAB plot to delay Great Repeal Bill 'could be the thing that does it for Theresa May' https://t.co/os5zgUgJu8
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 23, 2017