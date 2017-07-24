Not long now before the big kick-off and I’ve updated my chart showing the referendum vote in the local authority areas where the 20 teams have their grounds.

Last season the EPL was spit between 10 REMAIN areas teams and 10 LEAVE ones. The relegation of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull and their replacement by Newcastle, Brighton and Huddersfield means that the split is now 12-8 to Remain.

The pattern is not really surprising given that most of the big clubs are inevitably from the big cities which were much more Remain focused than others.

Mike Smithson

