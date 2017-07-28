July 27th Local By-Election Summary

Fallowfield on Manchester (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 861 (77% +15% on last time), Green Party 105 (9% -13% on last time), Liberal Democrat 82 (7% +3% on last time), Conservative 72 (6% -4% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 756 (68%) on a swing of 14% from Green to Labour

Blandford Central on North Dorset (Ind defence)

Result: Conservative 310 (37% +17% on last time), Labour 307 (36% +25% on last time), Liberal Democrat 229 (27% unchanged on last time) No Green Party candidate (-12%), No Independent candidate (-30%)

Conservative GAIN from Independent with a majority of 3 on a swing of 4% from Conservative to Labour (notional swing 23.5% from Independent to Conservative)

Scotter and Blyton on West Lindsey (Con defence)

Result: Conservative 694 (44% +9% on last time), Liberal Democrat 555 (35% +9% on last time), Labour 230 (15% -1% on last time), United Kingdom Independence Party 100 (6%, no candidate last time) No Independent candidate (-23%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 139 (9%) on no swing between Conservative and Liberal Democrat

July 2017 Monthly Summary

Labour 8,607 votes (37.69% +8.95% on last time) winning 8 seats (+2 seats on last time)

Conservatives 7,494 votes (32.82% +4.48% on last time) winning 8 seats (+1 seat on last time)

Liberal Democrats 3,542 votes (15.51% +2.67% on last time) winning 1 seat (-2 seats on last time)

Independent candidates 1,594 votes (6.98% -2.18% on last time) winning 2 seats (-1 seat on last time

Scottish National Party 895 votes (3.92% +2.73% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 284 votes (1.24% -2.19% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Local Independent candidates 196 votes (0.86% -2.65% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 143 votes (0.63% -12.00% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Other Parties 80 votes (0.35% +0.20% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Labour lead of 1,113 (4.87%) on a swing of 2.24% from Conservative to Labour

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



