Am I the only person who yearns for the YouGov daily poll?

Given the precariousness of the government’s parliamentary situation and the massive challenge of Brexit we’ve just gone through a whole week without a single published voting poll.

Just about the only survey that’s been published was the YouGov poll for Pink News on attitudes to gay sex with the cross tabs broken down by voting intention. Not surprisingly Remain voters (64%) were much more likely to agree that “gay sex is natural” compared with 21% of Leave voters sharing that view.

That’s as maybe but we are in an incredibly important political period and regular voting intention and leader rating numbers enable us to to monitor better the political weather. I’d love to know, for instance, if TMay gets a polling boost when she’s on holiday and the main news about her is how much her dress cost.

Also we haven’t got any new information attitudes to Brexit and the associated issues. Is that changing or remaining static?

Part of this on course is the surprise general election which took its toll on the media budgets.

Compare this dearth of polling with what we saw in the 2010-2015 period. Just about every weekday and Sunday we got a new YouGov poll as well as a host of other regular surveys.

Mike Smithson

