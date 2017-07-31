Just trying to keep up with the ins and out in the Trump White House is becoming a huge challenge. In the past fortnight we’ve seen the exits Sean Spicer, the former press secretary, and Reince Priebus, the first chief of staff. Tonight’s news is that the President has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his Communications Director role after he’d served for just ten days.

Quite whether things will now settle down is hard to say but the rapidity of the changes hardly gives a good impression and responsibly, surely, rests in the Oval office.

Mike Smithson

