« As Trump’s rating slump even more it’s now odds-on that he won’t serve a full term
h1

UKIP’s woes continue losing both by-elections they were defending on big swings to LAB

August 4th, 2017

Meanwhile LAB gains seat from CON, and CON gains one from LAB

Loughborough, Shelthorpe on Charnwood (Lab defence)
Result: Labour 595 (45% +5% on last time), Conservative 591 (45%, unchanged on last time), Liberal Democrat 93 (7%, no candidate last time), United Kingdom Independence Party 29 (2%, no candidate last time) No Green Party candidate this time (-15%)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 4 (0%) on a swing from Con to Lab of 2.5%

St. Margaret’s with St. Nicholas on King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (Lab defence)
Result: Conservative 253 (36% -7% on last time), Labour 210 (30% -3% on last time), Liberal Democrat 173 (25%, no candidate last time), Green Party 63 (9% -15% on last time)
Conservative GAIN from Labour with a majority of 43 (6%) on a swing of 2% from Lab to Con

Penshurst, Fordscombe and Chiddingstone on Sevenoaks (Con defence)
Result: Conservative 438 (59% +6% on last time), Liberal Democrat 253 (34% unchanged on last time), Labour 54 (7%, no candidate last time) No Green Party candidate this time (-13%)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 185 (25%) on a swing of 3% from Lib Dem to Con

Milton, Regis on Swale (UKIP defence)
Result: Labour 573 (54% +25% on last time), Conservative 255 (24% -10% on last time), United Kingdom Independence Party 151 (14% -15% on last time), Liberal Democrat 86 (8% -1% on last time)
Labour GAIN from United Kingdom Independence Party with a majority of 318 (30%) on a swing of 17.5% from Con to Lab (20% from UKIP to Lab)

Margate Central on Thanet (UKIP defence)
Result: Labour 454 (58% +29% on last time), Conservative 190 (24% +2% on last time), United Kingdom Independence Party 52 (7% -25% on last time), Liberal Democrat 33 (4%, no candidate last time) Independent 24 (3% unchanged on last time), Green Party 23 (3% -9% on last time), Independent 13 (2%, unchanged on last time)
Labour GAIN from United Kingdom Independence Party with a majority of 264 (34%) on a swing of 13.5% from Con to Lab (27% from UKIP to Lab)

Marine on Worthing (Con defence)
Result: Labour 1,032 (47% +27% on last time), Conservative 846 (39% -6% on last time), Liberal Democrat 246 (11% +1% on last time), Green Party 55 (3% -6% on last time) No UKIP candidate this time (-16%)
Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 186 (8%) on a swing of 16.5% from Con to Lab

Compiled by Harry Hayfield


Comments by