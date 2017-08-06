

One major political betting market that so far we haven’t covered on PB is the German Federal Election on September 24th. On Betfair this is currently attracting ten times as much bets as the next CON leader.

From a British perspective it will determine who will lead the most powerful economy in the EU during the Brexit negotiations.

For some reason which I have never been able to fathom the French elections get far more coverage in the UK than the German ones.

There had been some concerns that Merkel’s approach to refugees and immigration would make her vulnerable but, as the table shows, her CDU/CSU is looking strong. But this is early days. The campaign won’t really get under way until the end of the month.

In the betting Merkel is rated as a 93% chance of remaining as Chancellor.

