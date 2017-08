Approval numbers drop by 15 points since GE2017

65% think Brexit will give UK more control over immigration

The numbers are broadly in line with what other pollsters have been finding. Last week YouGov found 55% saying they thought the process was going badly with 25% saying well.

The country and her party is so split what Mrs. May is almost in a no-win situation.

Mike Smithson

