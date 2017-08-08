The Trump Presidency after 200 days and the ratings slump continuesAugust 8th, 2017
A new CNN/SSRS poll has been published overnight and the figures look even bleaker for the property billionaire who won last year’ White House race. These are some of the findings:
How Trump Is Handling Job as President
Strongly approve 24%
Moderately approve 14%
Moderately disapprove 9%
Strongly disapprove 47%
Is Trump Someone You Are Proud to Have As President?
Yes 34%
No 63%
Trust Most of What You Hear from the White House?
Yes 24%
No 73%
First six months of Trump’s time in office?:
A success 36%
A failure 59%
The betting, meanwhile, edges away from Trump completing a first term. I have yet to be tempted to have a punt.
Politically the big challenge facing Trump is maintaining the support of his party in the run-up to next November’s midterm elections. If those in Congress up for election next year see themselves losing because Trump is dragging the party down then he could be in real difficulty.