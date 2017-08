The latest CON leadership betting

David Davis 18% Phillip Hammond 9% Jacob Rees-Mogg 9% Amber Rudd 9% Boris Johnson 8% Ruth Davidson 5% Damian Green 4%

This is based on last trades on Betfair.

What will ignite this market is any suggestion in the run-up or at conference in the first week of October that a challenge could be mounted to TMay.

Mike Smithson

