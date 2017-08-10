Past time for sensible MPs in all parties to admit Brexit is a catastrophe, come together In new party if need be, and reverse it #euref19 — James Chapman (@jameschappers) August 8, 2017

Boris Johnson should be jailed over Brexit claims, says ex-David Davis aide https://t.co/oHpnQuaODA — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 10, 2017

Suddenly what was looking like a very boring political August has been shaken up by a series strong anti-Brexit Tweets from James Chapman – former Mail political editor and until June was Chief of Staff to the Brexit Secretary and favourite to replace TMay, David Davis.

If anyone is aware of the challenge faced by implementing the referendum result it is Chapman who surely has now become a must follow on Twitter.

It is Chapman’s combination of journalistic skills and deep knowledge of the Brexit challenges that look set to make him a powerful figure in the coming months.

This Twitter exchange gives a flavour of what we are likely to see.

In normal scheme of things the Daily Mail wd conduct a full scale hostile operation on Brexit denier @jameschappers. More than a little awks — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) August 9, 2017

Tell us more about the Mail's "hostile operations" Isabel. Do they involve planting dead pigs? https://t.co/bI8K4fKbfX — James Chapman (@jameschappers) August 9, 2017

Quite where this is going is hard to say but it Chapman’s knowledge of the detail that will worry ministers. A lot of it is focused on TMay and some of her red lines for the negotiations which according to Chapman are adding to BrexSec’s problems.

It all adds to the febrile political atmosphere at such a crucial time.

