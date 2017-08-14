Love the fonts, @jameschappers. Top is clearly Seventies porn movie title. Bottom is Atari c. 1986? pic.twitter.com/uAK7zKxGEt — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) August 14, 2017

The party doesn’t even exist yet

I’m always impressed by the way bookies can sometimes create markets that appear to be designed to appeal to the wishful thinking of some punters. Today sees Ladbrokes offering 250/1 on the “Democrats” , currently a theoretical party suggested in a Tweet by James Chapman, winning most seats at the next general election.

Much as personally I want to remain in the EU I’m not tempted by the bet.

Mike Smithson

