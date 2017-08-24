Trump's attacks on the media not resonating. This from @ppppolls pic.twitter.com/3YRnSBrigb — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 24, 2017

After Charlottesville and the mixed messages that came out of the White House only to be followed by another huge barrage of attacks against the “media” new polling overnight suggests that the President is not making any inroads as the above polling suggests.

Trump needs something to attack all the same in order to keep his base fired up as we saw in his remarkable speech in Arizona the night before last. But while he generally gets about 35% of support now on most questions he’s found it hard to extend beyond his base which doesn’t look good politically for the future.

PPPP have got some interesting match-ups for next time with him to trailing both Bernie Sanders (51/38) and Joe Biden (51/39) by double digits in possible 2020 contests. In contrast the pollster never found Hillary Clinton up by more than 7 points on Trump in 2016. Significantly on these questions Sanders and Biden each win over 12-14% of those voted for Trump last year.

It looks as though Trump and his party have been damaged by the failed efforts to repeal Obamacare – which, of course, would have taken away health cover from millions of Americans many of them in the social groups that backed Trump.

Only 25% told PPP that they support the health care bill that was considered by Congress last month, to 57% who disapprove of it. Amongst Republican voters who you would expect to be loyal there’s less than majority support, with 48% in favor of it to 34% who are opposed. Now only 33% of voters think Obamacare should be repealed, to 57% who want the current law kept and making fixes to it as necessary.

Looking forward to the November 2018 mid-terms those sampled say by a 21 point margin that they’re less likely to vote for a GOP member of Congress who supported the repeal bill- 46% are less likely to vote for such a person to 25% who are more likely to, with 22% saying it doesn’t make a difference either way.

