The last YouGov voting intention poll a month ago had with CON 3% behind so changes all within the margin of error.

The regular Brexit tracker from the firm sees those saying it was wrong with a 2% lead. Last month those saying it was right were 2% ahead. Again this is all margin of error stuff and there is no indication of any BrexRegrets.

UPDATE ICM also sees narrowing of gap

New ICM polls has LAB & CON level pegging

LAB : 42%-1

CON: 42% =

LD 7%= — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 29, 2017

Mike Smithson

