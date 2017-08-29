« New study finds that in the key general election marginals candidates with local links are likely to have an edge
h1

Once again Britain is split down the middle on Brexit while YouGov has the Tories within one point

August 29th, 2017

The last YouGov voting intention poll a month ago had with CON 3% behind so changes all within the margin of error.

The regular Brexit tracker from the firm sees those saying it was wrong with a 2% lead. Last month those saying it was right were 2% ahead. Again this is all margin of error stuff and there is no indication of any BrexRegrets.

UPDATE ICM also sees narrowing of gap

Mike Smithson


Comments by