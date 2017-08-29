Once again Britain is split down the middle on Brexit while YouGov has the Tories within one pointAugust 29th, 2017
The last YouGov voting intention poll a month ago had with CON 3% behind so changes all within the margin of error.
The regular Brexit tracker from the firm sees those saying it was wrong with a 2% lead. Last month those saying it was right were 2% ahead. Again this is all margin of error stuff and there is no indication of any BrexRegrets.
UPDATE ICM also sees narrowing of gap
New ICM polls has LAB & CON level pegging
LAB : 42%-1
CON: 42% =
LD 7%=
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 29, 2017